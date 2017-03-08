In the Matter of Aileen Merrill Schlissel
The Office of Attorney Ethics having filed with the Court a petition pursuant to Rule 1:20-3 and Rule 1:20-11, seeking the immediate temporary suspension of AILEEN MERRILL SCHLISSEL of IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, who was admitted to the bar of this State in 1997, and good cause appearing; It is ORDERED that AILEEN MERRILL SCHLISSEL is temporarily suspended from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further Order of this Court; a ORDERED that all funds, if any, currently existing in any New Jersey financial institution maintained by AILEEN MERRILL SCHLISSEL pursuant to Rule 1:21-6 shall be restrained from disbursement expect on application to this Court for good cause shown, pending the further Order of this Court; a ORDERED that AILEEN MERRILL SCHLISSEL shall be removed as a signatory on any additional attorney accounts maintained pursuant to Rule 1:20-6; a ORDERED that the ... (more)
