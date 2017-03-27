In-N-Out-Burger to open a restaurant in The Village at Cumberland Park
"The company purchased and closed on about 1-acre last week at the corner of Centennial Parkway and Broadway Avenue," said Matt Wilson of The Retail Connection, which operates The Village at Cumberland Park. In-N-Out-Burger specializes in hamburgers, cheeseburgers and its double-double burgers.
