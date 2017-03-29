Important Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class...
Khang & Khang LLP announces a class action lawsuit against JBS S.A. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between June 2, 2015 and March 17, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 22, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
