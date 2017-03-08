Hybrid Studios Hosts HSYAT Battle Of The Bands 2017

The Irvine High School Youth Action Team held their annual Battle of the Bands competition on Friday, February 24th at Heritage Park Community Center in Irvine. Bands from across Irvine's school district competed throughout the evening to win recording time in Hybrid's Studio A, and Woodbridge High School's Sundive was chosen as the winner after playing an impressive set to close out the night.

