Hybrid Studios Hosts HSYAT Battle Of The Bands 2017
The Irvine High School Youth Action Team held their annual Battle of the Bands competition on Friday, February 24th at Heritage Park Community Center in Irvine. Bands from across Irvine's school district competed throughout the evening to win recording time in Hybrid's Studio A, and Woodbridge High School's Sundive was chosen as the winner after playing an impressive set to close out the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mi2n.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|18 hr
|Chewie
|20
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Chewie
|1,207
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC