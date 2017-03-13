Huntington Beach restaurant under fir...

Huntington Beach restaurant under fire after asking diners for 'proof of residency'

Read more: The Orange County Register

HUNTINGTON BEACH When Diana Carrillo, her sister and two friends decided to try the Saint Marc Pub-Cafe in Pacific City last week, they were hoping for a nice shared experience. When they were seated, 24-year-old Carrillo of Irvine, said the waiter asked her, "Can I see your proof of residency?" Carrillo said the waiter asked the other three women the same thing, saying "I need make sure you're residents before I serve you."

