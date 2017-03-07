Humans to Blame for More Than 80% of U.S. Wildfires

Humans have been the culprits behind hundreds of thousands of wildfires in recent decades, and they will probably make things a whole lot worse in coming years. Research from the University of Colorado Boulder finds that humans have dramatically increased the "spatial and seasonal extent of wildfires across the U.S.," igniting more than 840,000 blazes in the spring, fall and winter seasons over a 21-year period.

