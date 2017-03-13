Here's the latest in news and events in Irvine
Irvine was ranked the third happiest place to live among the 150 largest U.S. cities in 2017 by the personal finance website WalletHub. The file photo was taken at an Irvine Global Village Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|11 hr
|Vic
|85
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Wed
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC