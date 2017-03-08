Former Placentia finance manager gets...

Former Placentia finance manager gets 25 years in prison for embezzling more than $5 million

Former finance manager Michael Minh Nguyen, 34, Irvine, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for embezzling more than $5 million from Placentia Former finance manager Michael Minh Nguyen, 34, Irvine, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for embezzling more than $5 million from Placentia SANTA ANA A former Placentia financial services manager was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for embezzling more than $5 million from the financially strapped city. Michael Minh Nguyen accepted a court offer requiring he admit to dozens of felonies, including numerous counts of embezzlement and money laundering , and agreed to pay approximately $10 million in fines and $2.6 million in restitution.

