Former football star Todd Marinovich ...

Former football star Todd Marinovich pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges

13 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Former football star Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor public nudity, drug and trespassing charges stemming from his arrest in Irvine last year. Appearing in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, the former USC and Raiders quarterback pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts and was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail.

