Exploring the Art to Underwriting Real Estate Loans
When evaluating a loan request-underwriting, evaluating character is more art than science but hard data and multiple sources of data are key for underwriting purposes. Revere Capital's Brian O'Flanagan takes a closer look at the balance in this EXCLUSIVE Q&A.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|4 hr
|Chewie
|20
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Chewie
|1,207
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
