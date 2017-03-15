Ex-USC and Raiders QB Todd Marinovich pleads guilty to public nudity, other charges
Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest after he was seen trying to enter a stranger's home naked. The 47-year-old entered guilty pleas Tuesday to public nudity, drug and trespassing counts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|1 hr
|Free taco tuesday
|84
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|5 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC