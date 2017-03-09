Detached Design, Well-Planned Interior and Family-Friendly Location...
Discover Trellis Court, a collection of new detached courtyard home designs featuring four stylish and functional floorplans that offer up to four bedrooms plus loft, comfortable living spaces, the luxury of modern amenities and open volume ceilings with robust recreation and access to highly rated Irvine Unified Schools. IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2017 -- Homebuyers seeking the space and convenience of detached courtyard home living are turning to California Pacific Homes' Trellis Court in Irvine's Cypress Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|13 hr
|Chewie
|20
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Chewie
|1,207
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC