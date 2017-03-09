Detached Design, Well-Planned Interior and Family-Friendly Location...

Discover Trellis Court, a collection of new detached courtyard home designs featuring four stylish and functional floorplans that offer up to four bedrooms plus loft, comfortable living spaces, the luxury of modern amenities and open volume ceilings with robust recreation and access to highly rated Irvine Unified Schools. IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2017 -- Homebuyers seeking the space and convenience of detached courtyard home living are turning to California Pacific Homes' Trellis Court in Irvine's Cypress Village.

