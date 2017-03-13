Del Taco announces 1-pound breakfast burrito, its biggest yet
The 17-ounce Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito is available starting Thursday at Del Taco. It is a portable version of the classic Mexican brunch staple, stuffed with scrambled eggs , chorizo, cheese, roasted chili salsa, sliced avocado and sour cream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|tellinitlileitis
|1,209
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|17 hr
|tellinitlileitis
|82
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Sun
|Laura
|3
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC