Del Taco announces 1-pound breakfast burrito, its biggest yet

12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

The 17-ounce Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito is available starting Thursday at Del Taco. It is a portable version of the classic Mexican brunch staple, stuffed with scrambled eggs , chorizo, cheese, roasted chili salsa, sliced avocado and sour cream.

