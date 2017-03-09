Could PD lead to better student writing?

Certain teacher professional development could have a positive impact on academic writing by English learners in grades 7-12, according to a study from the University of California, Irvine. Students of teachers who participated in the Pathway Project, which includes 46 hours of training in the "cognitive strategies" instructional approach, scored higher on an academic writing assessment and had higher pass rates on the California High School Exit Exam than students whose teachers did not receive the training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ESchool News.