Chance Theater Proudly presents the Southern California Premiere of MIDDLETOWN

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the second show in our 19th Anniversary Season... Middletown. Written by Will Eno and directed by Trevor Biship, Middletown will preview from April 21 through April 28; regular performances will begin April 29 and continue through May 21 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the intimate Fyda-Mar Stage.

