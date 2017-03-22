Chance the Rapper to play Lollapalooza in Chicago hometown

In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Chance the Rapper performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is planning a return to his hometown of Chicago summer 2017 to headline the Lollapalooza music festival.

