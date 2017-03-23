California researchers awarded $100,000 Potamkin Prize for dementia research
The American Academy of Neurology is awarding two California researchers the 2017 Potamkin Prize for Research in Pick's, Alzheimer's and Related Diseases for their work in dementia research. Claudia Kawas, MD, of the University of California, Irvine, and Kristine Yaffe, MD, of the University of California, San Francisco, both members of the American Academy of Neurology, will be honored at the American Academy of Neurology's 69th Annual Meeting in Boston.
