By the dozens, not millions

With President Trump alleging serious voter fraud in California, and the state's top election official calling his claim untrue, how much voter fraud is actually under investigation in the Golden State? Not much - certainly not enough to sway the election, in which California voters chose Hillary Clinton over Trump by 4.3 million votes. And while the California Secretary of State's Office is investigating some cases of potential fraud, not a single case opened last year involves allegations of voting by an immigrant who is in the country illegally - a stark contrast to the picture painted by Trump.

