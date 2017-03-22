Brookfield Residential Presents Exciting Fun-Filled Grand Opening for ...

The highly anticipated Model Grand Opening for Brookfield Residential's Delano in Eastwood Village is Saturday, March 25th in the award-winning Villages of IrvineA master-plan. The event runs from 10 am to 3 pm, giving homebuyers their first opportunity to tour this luxurious townhome collection and experience gorgeous floorplans enhanced by exquisite detailing throughout.

