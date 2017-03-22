Brookfield Residential Presents Excit...

Brookfield Residential Presents Exciting Fun-Filled Grand Opening for ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

The highly anticipated Model Grand Opening for Brookfield Residential's Delano in Eastwood Village is Saturday, March 25th in the award-winning Villages of IrvineA master-plan. The event runs from 10 am to 3 pm, giving homebuyers their first opportunity to tour this luxurious townhome collection and experience gorgeous floorplans enhanced by exquisite detailing throughout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 15 hr Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) 18 hr Shawn McGwyer 88
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... Tue Paco 8
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Mar 19 traffic in Irvine 1
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Mar 16 green light free 86
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Mar 15 tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Mar 15 Well Well 21
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC