Boom in solar panel construction causing explosion in release of this ...

While the only emissions we ever really hear about is CO2, new federal data shows that another much more potent greenhouse gas is on the rise - and it is one of the key ingredients in the construction of solar panels. Nitrogen Trifluoride is a primary component in the manufacturing process of photovoltaic cells for solar panels.

