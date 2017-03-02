Being under constant surveillance changes our behavior

When Travis Kalanick, chief executive officer of Uber, was caught on tape berating one of the drivers for his company this month, he didn't waste any time apologizing for his actions in a remarkably candid statement. "It's clear this video is a reflection of me, and the criticism we've received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up," he said in a statement to employees late Tuesday.

