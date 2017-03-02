Being under constant surveillance changes our behavior
When Travis Kalanick, chief executive officer of Uber, was caught on tape berating one of the drivers for his company this month, he didn't waste any time apologizing for his actions in a remarkably candid statement. "It's clear this video is a reflection of me, and the criticism we've received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up," he said in a statement to employees late Tuesday.
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
