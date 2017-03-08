Babychella: Free Family Fun Time
The afternoon-long lark will feature stories, crafts, and "an interactive bubble village." Date? Gather the kiddos and head to Mason Regional Park in Irvine on Sunday, March 12. An affection for the arts begins very early on, even before we learn to clap our hands to a song's beat or pick out particular colors in the crayon box.
