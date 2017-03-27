Atomization and Sprays, Second Edition
The second edition of this long-time bestseller provides a framework for designing and understanding sprays for a wide array of engineering applications. The text contains correlations and design tools that can be easily understood and used in relating the design of atomizers to the resulting spray behavior.
