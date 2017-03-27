As feds turn back on climate change, locals press forward
San Diego plans to become entirely dependent on renewable energy by 2035, and create more bike friendly and walkable areas like those seen in the City of Villages plan shown here. Environmentalists hope cities like Irvine and Pasadena follow suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Woods Globe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|43
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|22 hr
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Downer FTT
|619
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|iphonemodest552
|15
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Sun
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC