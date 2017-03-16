Are Restaurants Replacing Dept. Stores as Anchors?
With experiences being the hot, new retail category, consumers are drawn to shopping centers for their dining options, for which landlords are becoming quite competitive, CBRE's Carrie Bobb tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
