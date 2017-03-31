APRIL 4 DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action ...
Khang & Khang LLP announces a class action lawsuit against Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. . Investors who purchased shares of the Company either pursuant and/or traceable to Stemline's secondary public offering on or about January 20, 2017; and/or publicly traded on the open market between January 19, 2017 and February 1, 2017 inclusive are encouraged to contact the Firm prior to the April 4, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
