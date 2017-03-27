Apple Valley mulls the small-cell future

Apple Valley mulls the small-cell future

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

As wireless carriers progress toward the 5th Generation of mobile networks, cities are looking to cash in on the carriers' need to move away from large cell towers. The industry shift is geared toward small-cell sites, base stations that densify network capacity in designated spaces to augment the towers' wider coverage areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare 55 min Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 21 hr Downer FTT 619
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mon iphonemodest552 15
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Sun FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Mar 22 Shawn McGwyer 88
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... Mar 21 Paco 8
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC