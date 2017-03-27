Apple Valley mulls the small-cell future
As wireless carriers progress toward the 5th Generation of mobile networks, cities are looking to cash in on the carriers' need to move away from large cell towers. The industry shift is geared toward small-cell sites, base stations that densify network capacity in designated spaces to augment the towers' wider coverage areas.
