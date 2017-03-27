Antiabortion activists charged with 15 felonies for undercover Planned Parenthood videos
David Robert Daleiden, right, leaves a courtroom after a hearing in Houston. California prosecutors say two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood have been charged with 15 felony counts of invasion of privacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
