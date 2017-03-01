Alzheimer's treatment with stem cells raises hopes for progress, fears about danger
Jack Sage has been receiving an experimental treatment in which a doctor injects stem cells into his brain to treat his Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Christopher stands in front of an MRI of Jack Sage's brain at his office in Irvine,.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|11 min
|Esbp
|362
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Noetics
|20
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC