Alteryx Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., Mar 23, 2017 -- Alteryx, Inc. AYX, +0.00% a leading provider of self-service data analytics software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Alteryx.

