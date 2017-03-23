Alteryx Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
IRVINE, Calif., Mar 23, 2017 -- Alteryx, Inc. AYX, +0.00% a leading provider of self-service data analytics software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Alteryx.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Mar 21
|Paco
|8
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC