Age discrimination is real, especially for women - and new research ...
Older job seekers don't need data to tell them that it's a rough market out there, where businesses with increasingly short-run investment horizons favor lower costs over experience. But if hard evidence can help them fight discrimination through the justice system, here's some: A report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco finds discernible and systematic patterns of age discrimination, particularly for women.
