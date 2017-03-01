Age discrimination is alive and well
A half-century has passed since the federal government enacted a law designed to protect workers from employment discrimination based on age. Yet one of the largest-ever studies on age discrimination in hiring has found that the problem persists, and it's worse for women than for men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costa Mesa student raped & murdered by illegal ...
|6 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|9 hr
|MarkT
|1
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|9 hr
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC