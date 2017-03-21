9 puppies taken from woman accused of selling sick dogs up for adoption

Crush, an Australian Shepherd mix, is one one of the 19 puppies taken from an Orange County woman accused of operating a fake pet-rescue group and will be available for adoption March 22 at the Irvine Animal Care Center. The Orange County District Attorney's office on Monday, March 20, filed animal abuse charges against a Cypress woman accused of selling sick puppies through a fake pet rescue organization.

