8th Annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days Summit Includes High-Ranking Officials
SAN BERNARDINO, Ca - High-ranking state officials and the chief consul of Mexico in San Bernardino will deliver keynote addresses at the 8 annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days Summit at Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday, March 30 , with the focus on " Sin Fronteras - Education Beyond Borders." Registration is now open for the free, one-day event, which brings together teaching professionals and educators, researchers, academics, scholars, administrators, independent writers and artists, policy and program specialists, students, parents, civic leaders, activists and advocates.
