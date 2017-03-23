7 of 9 puppies taken from woman accused of running bogus rescue get new homes
IRVINE Gabby Ortega of Garden Grove and her mother, Stephanie Woods, were among the people who lined up at Irvine Animal Care Center on Wednesday, March 22, to meet nine special puppies and enter a lottery to adopt them. The pups were among 19 puppies taken from Cypress resident Megan Ann Hoechstetter , who is accused of selling sick puppies through a fake pet rescue organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Mar 21
|Paco
|8
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC