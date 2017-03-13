3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety gear business for $2 billion
The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. Scott Safety makes respiratory and protective equipment and other safety products for firefighters, industrial workers, police squads and the U.S. military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|6 hr
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Wed
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Wed
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC