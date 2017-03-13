3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety ge...

3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety gear business for $2 billion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. Scott Safety makes respiratory and protective equipment and other safety products for firefighters, industrial workers, police squads and the U.S. military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 6 hr green light free 86
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed yellinitlileitis 364
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Wed tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Wed Well Well 21
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC