Woman gets 2 years in prison for embezzling from Irvine real estate firm
SANTA ANA A Corona woman was sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison for embezzling nearly $516,000 from the Irvine-based real estate company that employed her. Kristina Marie Hosea, 44, was sentenced to the 27-month term by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney, who also ordered her to pay more than $515,000 in restitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|12 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC