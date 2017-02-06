Woman gets 2 years in prison for embezzling from Irvine real estate firm

SANTA ANA A Corona woman was sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison for embezzling nearly $516,000 from the Irvine-based real estate company that employed her. Kristina Marie Hosea, 44, was sentenced to the 27-month term by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney, who also ordered her to pay more than $515,000 in restitution.

