What Makes an Affordability Run Shift Gears
Affordability is a function of mortgage rates, income and nominal price levels, and the first two are driven by economic health, First American Financial Corp.'s Mark Fleming tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|13 hr
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC