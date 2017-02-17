What are attractive lips?1 hour ago
New York, Feb 19: Ever wondered what are the exact dimensions of female lips that can be called as the most attractive? According to a study, a 50 per cent increase in lip size - or in other words, the lips that made up about 10 per cent of the lower third of the face was the most preferred. . To assess the most attractive lip dimensions of women, the researchers from the University of California - Irvine used focus groups and morphed computed images to try to find out because established guidelines may help achieve optimal outcomes in lip augmentation.
