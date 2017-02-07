Vizio TVs were spying on their owners, the government says
The television maker agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a case with the FTC and the New Jersey attorney general's office after the agencies accused it of secretly collecting - and selling - data about its customers' locations, demographics and viewing habits. With the advent of "smart" appliances, customers and consumer advocates have raised concerns about whether the devices could be sending sensitive information back to their manufacturers.
