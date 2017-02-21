View Press Release
QuickBridge President Ben Gold to serve as a small business lending panelist on March 6 at the LendIt USA 2017 Conference in New York City )--QuickBridge, a privately-held, leading financial services firm offering working capital to small businesses is pleased to announce its President, Ben Gold, will serve as a panelist at the flagship LendIt USA 2017 conference at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, March 6-7, 2017. In its fifth year, LendIt is the largest conference series dedicated to connecting the global lending and fintech community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
