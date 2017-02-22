University of California, Irvine is N...

University of California, Irvine is Named CollegeNET Social Mobility Innovator for 2017

CollegeNET, Inc ., a leading provider of web-based on-demand technologies for higher education, and the creator of the Social Mobility Index , a data-driven system that ranks 4-year US colleges and universities according to how effectively they enroll students from low-income backgrounds and graduate them into promising careers, today announced that the University of California, Irvine has been selected as the fourth of 10 Social Mobility Innovators for 2017. The goal of the SMI -- now in its third year -- is to help redirect the attribution of "prestige" in our higher education system toward colleges and universities that are advancing economic opportunity, the most pressing issue of our time.

