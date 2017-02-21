University High students reflect on inauguration trip, Part 2
University High School juniors Natarsha Vukalovich, Amerah Elsisy, Katya Karaoglu and Kristina Lai, from left, pose for a photo at the Women's March on Jan. 21. University High School juniors Natarsha Vukalovich, Amerah Elsisy, Katya Karaoglu and Kristina Lai, from left, pose for a photo at the Women's March on Jan. 21. A group of students from University High School in Irvine took a trip last month to witness Donald Trump get sworn in as president in Washington, D.C. When the students signed up, they expected to see the first female president take office. But that didn't happen.
