UC Irvine police seek thief who nabbed wallets, purses on campus

UC Irvine police are seeking a man suspected in the thefts of wallets and purses from the Langson Library on campus. He is described as a male Asian in his 20s, with black hair parted on one side, clean-shaven, with eyeglasses that are slightly tinted and a thin build.

