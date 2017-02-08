UC Irvine police seek thief who nabbed wallets, purses on campus
UC Irvine police are seeking a man suspected in the thefts of wallets and purses from the Langson Library on campus. He is described as a male Asian in his 20s, with black hair parted on one side, clean-shaven, with eyeglasses that are slightly tinted and a thin build.
