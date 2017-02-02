UC Irvine Cross-Campus Collaboration Delivers New Certificate Program ...
February 2, 2017 - Irvine, CA - UC Irvine's top ranking Paul Merage School of Business and national leader Claire Trevor School of the Arts unveiled today the brainchild of their collaborative efforts - The Certificate in Arts Management Program. Grounded in foundational business principles and focused on the pain points of today's creative industries, the interactive, online certificate program is designed to enrich institutional capacity in arts management and to maximize the impact of the arts community as a whole.
