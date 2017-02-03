TV maker Vizio pays $2.2M to settle complaint that it spied on users

Popular smart TV maker Vizio will pay $2.2 million to settle complaints that it violated customers' privacy by continuously monitoring their viewing habits without their knowledge. Beginning in February 2014, the Irvine, California-based TV maker tracked what TV shows customers were watching on 11 million TV sets sold in the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General said in a complaint , released Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.