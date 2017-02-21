Trial begins for former policeman accused of wrongly putting gun to...

Trial begins for former policeman acc...

SANTA ANA An off-duty Signal Hill police officer used excessive force when he dragged another driver out of his car and put a gun to the man's head for supposedly cutting him off on the freeway, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Trial began in Orange County Superior Court for Jacob Emory Swigger, 41, of Lake Forest, who is facing felony charges of assault and battery by a police officer and assault with a firearm for a confrontation with another driver on the I-405 freeway on Nov. 20, 2014.

