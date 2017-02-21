Trial begins for former policeman accused of wrongly putting gun to...
SANTA ANA An off-duty Signal Hill police officer used excessive force when he dragged another driver out of his car and put a gun to the man's head for supposedly cutting him off on the freeway, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Trial began in Orange County Superior Court for Jacob Emory Swigger, 41, of Lake Forest, who is facing felony charges of assault and battery by a police officer and assault with a firearm for a confrontation with another driver on the I-405 freeway on Nov. 20, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|4 hr
|Nomi
|95
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|21 hr
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 17
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC