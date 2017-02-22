Tilly's (TLYS) - Research Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tilly's in the last few weeks: 2/6/2017 - Tilly's had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
