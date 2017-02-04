Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Downgraded by Zack...

Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Tilly's, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Sat Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) Jan 31 Pharticulate 92
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
News Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11) Jan 30 Who Pharted Here 55
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Jan 29 tomin cali 14
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,582,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC