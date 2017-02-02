The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
According to Zacks, "The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Casper
|1,194
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Jan 28
|Pollard ale
|21
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC